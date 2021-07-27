Advertisement

Madison man killed in weekend Rock Co. crash

(WCJB File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Madison man killed in a weekend crash in the Town of Fulton.

According to the Medical Examiner, Terry McKinzy died in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday morning.

The 38-year-old McKinzy was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results indicate he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities responded to the scene of the wreck, near the St. Hwy. 59 and I-90 interchange, around 1:20 a.m.

Investigators have not released details about what led to the crash at this time; the circumstances remain under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept.

