Advertisement

July 27 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 27 birthdays

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 4-year-old Darnell Brown Jr. was killed following a hit-and-run in Rockford on July 22, a...
Community makes donations for family who lost 4-year-old boy in Rockford hit-and-run
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Women shot by group of people in Rockford, police investigating
HENSON, JOSHUA RICHARD
Man, 36, found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault from 2018
Eyewitnesses helped police find the suspect
Early morning shots fired incident leads to arrest in Janesville
Plane Crash graphic
Police respond to plane crash in Whiteside County

Latest News

Council members approve intergovernmental agreement to move forward with the youth mentorship...
City of Rockford joins Park District for Camp HOPE
Auto Repair Specialists in Freeport was awarded the AAA Service Provider of Excellence award....
Auto Repair Specialists earns prestigious honor from AAA
Beloit Health System held its 36th Annual Golf Pro-Am Monday at The Beloit Club.
Beloit Health System hosts 36th Annual Golf Pro-Am
Humidity's not bad for now, but it will increase noticeably in the days ahead.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 7/26/2021