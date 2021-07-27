Heat & Humidity for the next few days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and humid this Tuesday with highs in the low 90′s and a heat index value in the mid to upper 90′s. Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight with lows around 70. Mid to low 90′s tomorrow with a heat index close to 100 degrees. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night with strong winds being a concern. It begins to turn cooler the end of the week heading into the weekend.

