Advertisement

Heat & Humidity for the next few days

T-Storm Chances Tonight & Tomorrow Night
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and humid this Tuesday with highs in the low 90′s and a heat index value in the mid to upper 90′s. Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight with lows around 70. Mid to low 90′s tomorrow with a heat index close to 100 degrees. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night with strong winds being a concern. It begins to turn cooler the end of the week heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 4-year-old Darnell Brown Jr. was killed following a hit-and-run in Rockford on July 22, a...
Community makes donations for family who lost 4-year-old boy in Rockford hit-and-run
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Women shot by group of people in Rockford, police investigating
HENSON, JOSHUA RICHARD
Man, 36, found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault from 2018
Eyewitnesses helped police find the suspect
Early morning shots fired incident leads to arrest in Janesville
Plane Crash graphic
Police respond to plane crash in Whiteside County

Latest News

We'll remain hazy and hot the next day or so, but introduce humidity back into the story by...
Fifth consecutive day of 90s ahead Tuesday
Humidity's not bad for now, but it will increase noticeably in the days ahead.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 7/26/2021
Hazy, hot, and increasingly humid conditions are likely for at least the next few days/
Hazy, hot spell to continue, humidity tolerable for now
Heat and haze are to stick around, with humidity eventually joining the party.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 7/25/2021