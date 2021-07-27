Hard Rock Casino to host virtual vendor information sessions
Hard Rock is planning in-person vendor fair and job information sessions on Aug. 13 and 14.
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first in a series of upcoming vendor fairs for the temporary Hard Rock Casino is Wednesday.
Hard Rock will host a virtual vendor information session from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. This will give local businesses a chance to learn more about Hard Rock and the partnership opportunities at the temporary casino.
