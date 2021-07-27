Gov. Pritzker signs bill ending criminal penalties for those with HIV

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker signed a bill Tuesday that will end criminal penalties for people living with HIV.

Gov. Pritzker said they are repealing what he called Illinois’ archaic HIV criminalization law. He says research has shown that these laws don’t decrease infection rates but do increase stigma.

“Beginning Jan. 1, Illinois will chart a new path forward with more inclusive gender-neutral language in our insurance code that offers meaningful discrimination protection for accessing these treatments. Already fertility journeys can be deeply expensive, personal and emotional and I’m very proud to sign a law that removes part of that burden for the would-be parents of Illinois. We’re also advancing equality on how we issue marriage licenses. Two other bills I will sign today make it so that a couple can chose to have a marriage certificate free of gender identifying language and because everyone deserves to see their identity properly represented on paper, allows already married couples to go back and change a previously issued certificate,” the governor said.

Gov. Pritzker said that it’s time that they treat HIV like other treatable, transmissible diseases by treating people. Illinois is the second state in the U.S. to pass this kind of law. Texas was the first.

The law previously said people living with HIV in Illinois faced the threat of arrest, prosecution, and being jailed even if they did not transmit HIV to another person. The Illinois HIV Action Alliance says they are relieved that the law will be removed after decades of fear and stigma, and served only to discourage people from getting tested or knowing their status.

The new law repeals the portion of the criminal code that allowed prosecutors to charge people living with HIV with a Class 2 felony for having consensual sex, sharing needles, or donating bodily fluids, tissues or organs.

