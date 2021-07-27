Fifth consecutive day of 90s ahead Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In what’s become the norm this summer, the Stateline baked under unseasonable heat yet again this Monday. The high temperature of 94° at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport marks the 21st time in which the temperature reached or exceeded 90° there, equaling the total number of 90s we see in an entire calendar year!

Not only have we seen our fair share of heat, we’ve seen these hot spells have some longevity! With a handful of days still to go in July, and all of August and September still ahead of us, we’ve already compiled three stretches in which 90°+ temperatures have occurred on at least four days in a row!

With another 90°+ high in the books Monday, we've equaled the number of 90s that we typically see in a calendar year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies have remained hazy once again Monday, though smoke concentrations aren’t quite as thick as they were in previous days. We won’t lose the smoky skies anytime soon, so be on the lookout for hazy skies again Tuesday, and quite likely beyond. One thing that has been missing, at least over the past two days, has been humidity. That, however, is set to change rather quickly beginning Tuesday, and then really becoming a factor by Wednesday. It’s then when we may see heat index values reach or even exceed 100°

We'll remain hazy and hot the next day or so, but introduce humidity back into the story by midweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Humidity's been noticeably absent in most spots the past few days, but will surge again in the coming days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s set to feature a good deal of sunshine once again, and as high pressure drifts off to the east, we’ll see an increasingly well-organized west-southwesterly wind flow, which should allow our temperatures to reach the mid-90s once again. Humidity, while a bit higher and certainly more noticeable than Sunday and Monday, should remain in control.

An abundance of sun remains in place Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday will start out on a similarly quiet note, albeit a bit warmer and quite noticeably more humid. As a result, clouds will begin to billow as early as the midday hour, even more so in the afternoon. High temperatures are again ticketed for the mid-90s, with heat index values likely to reach the triple digits in at least a few locales, perhaps areawide.

Quite a bit of sunshine is on tap Wednesday with a few fair weather clouds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Surging low-level moisture Wednesday evening as well as an approaching cold front have us on the lookout for thunderstorm chances Wednesday night. The early read is that storms will develop in Wisconsin during the evening hours, then entering our area around Midnight, give or take a few hours.

Showers and t-storms will likely push in from the north and northwest late Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this point, the severe weather threat appears to be highest to our north over Wisconsin with these storms. That said, should they come in a bit earlier in the evening, they could pack quite a punch here. Timing of these storm chances will be critical in assessing our overall severe weather threat. Be assured we’ll be monitoring just that!

A few storms late Wednesday evening or overnight could be on the stronger side, especially north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

