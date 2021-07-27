Advertisement

Fair season kicks off in Stephenson Co.

Folks are eager to enjoy all the fun that comes with a day on the grounds, complete with games, delicious treats and great live music.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Summer is in full swing, which means it’s fair season! After a year of closures and postponements, the Stateline is buzzing with excitement once again.

On Tuesday, 23 News kicked things off at the Stephenson County Faire, where Aaron Wilson joined live with a look at all the fun in store.

