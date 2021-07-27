Advertisement

COVID-19 cases surge in stateline, should we be concerned? Health experts weigh in

Fewer than 50% of residents in surrounding counties have the shot. Health experts said that’s not enough to combat the spread.
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 curve in Illinois rises again after months of decline, prompting health experts to warn the community the pandemic isn’t over yet. Community members and health experts weigh in with their concerns.

“To me, it’s not a surprise,” said Dick Rundell.

Just like everyone else, Winnebago County resident Dick Rundell said he was itching to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. But when Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Illinois, it wasn’t enough to ease his worries.

“From one week to the next, they’d say, well 20% of the cases are delta variant, and then the next week it’d be 40% and it just kept rising,” said Rundell. “To me, that says people should be wearing masks no matter what.”

The number of daily cases in Illinois tripled since the beginning of July - a period of just three weeks, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“It’s not over with,” said Winnebago County resident, Leon Miller. “That’s the problem. A lot of people think it’s over and done with.”

On Friday, the state reported more than 7,900 new cases. That’s far below pandemic highs, but Stephenson County Public Health Administrator Craig Bientema said it’s enough to pose concerns.

“It’s pretty simple,” said Bientema. “When you have 50-60% of people who are not vaccinated, and are refusing to get vaccinated, you have a possibility it might spread.”

Bientema said Winnebago, Stephenson, Lee, Boone and Ogle counties run up against vaccine resistance, with fewer than 50% of residents with the shot. All while the highly-contagious Delta Variant accounts for an even bigger share of infections.

“It is a very, very good idea to wear a mask in large venues. Even if you have been vaccinated,” said Bientema.

And for some, the solution is clear.

“People should be wearing masks, no matter what. Even if you’re vaccinated,” Rundell said. “Otherwise, you need to be aware we’re going to have a surge.”

Bientema said people who are unvaccinated are at a tremendous risk for becoming sick. His advice is to get vaccinated, which will protect you from COVID-19 and from other variants.

