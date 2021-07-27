City of Rockford joins Park District for Camp HOPE

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 70 percent of all children who commit violent crimes in Rockford experienced some form of trauma at home growing up, but two organizations are working to change that by offering hope.

“Just kind of the final thing we need to do before we put this forward,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “Again, we’re really excited.”

Camp HOPE is one step closer toward becoming reality for youth in the Rockford area. The city partnered with the Rockford Park District to begin the program next month, offering a safe haven for children who’ve experienced trauma.

“We know through the data that we have, that youth who are negatively impacted by trauma at a young age, grow up, and have a much higher propensity to commit violent crime in our city,” said McNamara.

Camp HOPE is a program that mentors kids who grow up in or around violence. While it’s called a camp, McNamara said it’s much more than that.

“What’s more impactful is that these kids don’t just go for that week. It’s a twenty four seven, 365 mentoring for the rest of the year,” said McNamara.

Ninth Ward Alderperson Bill Rose said Camp HOPE leader Annie Hobson is a key component to Rockford’s future success with the program.

“Having her on our team is what we think will make a difference in our community,” said Rose. “She can connect with young people, and really hopefully work through some of their issues with trauma.”

McNamara said 70 percent of survivors who come through the Family Peace Center have young children who can benefit from Camp HOPE.

“We want to make sure that we work with those young children. Wrap our arms around them. Tell them that they’re loved,” said McNamara. “Get them the services that they need so they can have every opportunity to prosper right here in Rockford.”

