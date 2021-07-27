Advertisement

Beloit Health System hosts 36th Annual Golf Pro-Am

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A year after playing without professionals, local amateurs tee it up at The Beloit Club for the 36th Annual Beloit Health System Golf Pro-Am.

Money raised from the event goes to support new mothers and babies for the Packard Family Care Center renovations. Golfers also had a chance to win $10,000 for a hole-in-one. The Pro-Am has raised more than $2.6 million for new healthcare technologies and services. 5-time PGA Tour winner Mark Wilson is this year’s special guest.

“All birthing rooms have been renovated. We have our postpartum rooms which have been renovated” said Tami Kellerman, Beloit Health System Foundation Executive Director. “But then, in addition to that, we also have our nursery, and we have (our) community room where we’ll do classes. We can have lactation classes. Or just, information on your new baby. So, it’s very exciting for us to be able to really step up and bring state-of-the-art experience to the community.”

