Auto Repair Specialists earns prestigious honor from AAA

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A local auto shop received a major award from AAA last week.

Auto Repair Specialists was recently named a 2021 AAA Service Provider of Excellence. The auto shop is one of 12 to receive this honor out of nearly 14,000 service providers nationwide. Auto Repair Specialists earned recognition in the large shop category. Nominations were based off criteria including high satisfaction during a service call, response time, technician training, and community involvement.

“We’re in the front, yeah, but it is the techs,” said owner David Timm. “They got to fix the cars when they’re in here. We have to do it in a timely, quick fashion. It’s never convenient when a person is broke down along the road. They just need to know they’re cared for and taken care of to get them back going.”

