Amazon distribution center to open in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Amazon expanded its footprint in Winnebago County as leaders announced the billion dollar corporation will soon open a new facility.

Nearly 45 acres of land off of Baxter Road will house the 141,000 square foot Amazon distribution center. Winnebago County Chairperson Joe Chiarelli said when cargo comes to the Chicago Rockford International Airport, it will be sorted and then brought to the center.

He added the development will be a big financial boost to the area and create hundreds of jobs.

“It’s going to be an excess to 25 to 30 million dollar development which is great news for you know our EAV and you know that’s a huge investment and for Amazon to our county and we’re very happy to host that here,” Chiarelli said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.