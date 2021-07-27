$22K in grants given to Northern Illinois neighborhood organizations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Grants worth $22,300 were awarded to 12 neighborhood organizations working to improve the quality of life in their communities.

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and NW HomeStart announced the recipients of the 2021 Neighborhood Grants Program. Recipients of the Neighborhood Grants Program are non-profits or neighborhood-based organizations operating in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson or Winnebago County.

The Neighborhood Grants Program will fund neighborhood projects, including but not limited to beautification, community gardens, shading for dog parks, soup kitchen, bike riding initiatives and community clean ups. The maximum award from the Neighborhood Grants Program is $2,500.

African American Resource Center

$2500 for “AARC at Booker Senior Boomer Outdoor Access Beautification Project”

To honor the Montague Heights community’s senior citizens with a beautified walking path.

Comprehensive Community Solutions

$2,500 for “CCS Community Garden Beautification Project”

To have YouthBuild participants work together to develop a community garden.

Coronado Haskell Neighborhood Association

$2,445 for “Coronado Haskell Peace Space”

To install a custom made sign, park bench, and landscaping details to create the Coronado Haskell Peace Space.

Greater Freeport Partnership

$2,500 for “Downtown Pocket Park”

To transform the space of two condemned buildings into a useable amenity that enhances the pedestrian experience while greening downtown and providing a new habitat for pollinators.

Rock Valley College

$1,200 for “Camp Supernova”

To provide an opportunity for children to learn the social and developmental skills that theatre instills.

Second First Church

$2,500 for “Serious Soup Kitchen.”

To give the community a place to gather while eating nutritious food and by offering job training to select residents.

Rockford Park District Foundation

$510 for “City of Gardens Beautification Project at Thompson School Park”

To provide 10-12 new shade trees and creating a park that is inviting and encourages neighbors to gather and enjoy being outside.

Village of Poplar Grove

$2,500 for “Trees for the dog park”

To purchase and plant six Autumn Blaze Maple trees in the newly created dog park.

Transform Rockford

$1,130 for “City Streets and Pedalin’ Feet”

To bring neighbors together via short, casual neighborhood bike rides in their own backyard.

This is the first year the two organizations are collaborating in order to expand the availability of funds to neighborhood-based groups in the four-county region.

Garfield Avenue Historic District

$1,500 for “Neighborhood Clean Up”

To help beautify the area.

Northwest Neighbors

$1,800 for “Mel Anderson Slow Roll Summer Biking Event”

To help bring awareness to the city bike path and offer support to the Northwest side of town.

Habitat For Humanity

$915 for “Community Building in Beverly Park”

To support the fourth neighborhood garage sale and bring neighbors back together in a meaningful way to build unity.

