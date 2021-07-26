Women shot by group of people in Rockford, police investigating
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two women were treated for gunshot wounds from a shooting in Rockford early Sunday morning.
At approximately 3:25 a.m., Rockford police officers were sent to a local hospital for a report of two women who were gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Rockford Police Department.
The victims said they were passengers in a friend’s car, possibly near Miriam and N. Pierpont Avenues, when a group of unknown people in the roadway shot at the vehicle. They were treated for their injuries and released.
