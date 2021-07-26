Winnebago Co. Health Dept. hosting question and answer session Wednesday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department will be hosting a question and answer session for those who are still on the fence about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Gary Rifkin will join Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator, on Wednesday, July 28 at 2 p.m. to provide answers about the COVID-19 vaccine via Facebook. If you have questions you would like addressed, email them with the subject line “Q&A” to COVID-19@wchd.org by Tuesday, July 27 at 2 p.m.

For those looking for a vaccine, the Winnebago County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 vaccines at sites throughout the community. Visit here for locations.

