Rockford man arrested on warrant from July 21 shooting

The warrants stemmed from the shooting investigation last Wednesday, July 21, in the 2300 block of Forest View Road.
Bennett Stewart
Bennett Stewart(Winnebago County Inmate List)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Rockford man is in police custody after being arrested on warrants including attempted murder from a July 21 shooting investigation.

On Sunday, July 25, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Rockford police officers saw a vehicle near Auburn Street and Kilburn Avenue associated to a suspect with outstanding warrants. As the vehicle turned onto the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue, the suspect, identified as Bennett Stewart, left the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the Rockford Police Department.

He was apprehended after a foot chase and taken into custody. The warrants stemmed from the shooting investigation last Wednesday, July 21, in the 2300 block of Forest View Road.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized a charge of resisting arrest and warrants of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon against Stewart.

