Rock River Valley Blood Center expands reach to three new Mercyhealth locations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) will now supply blood to three additional Mercyhealth hospitals in Janesville, Harvard, and Walworth, bringing the total number of regional hospitals it supports to 13.

The partnership went into effect on July 1. RRVBC will provide blood products and services to Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Harvard, Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville and Mercyhealth’s Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth.

The organization is already the sole blood supplier for:

Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton

Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside

OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center

SwedishAmerican Hospital

SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center

SwedishAmerican Medical Center-Belvidere

Beloit Health System

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services

FHN-Freeport

Rochelle Community Hospital.

“We are excited to expand our longtime partnership with Mercyhealth,” said Lisa Entrikin, CEO of the Rock River Valley Blood Center. “We have a wonderful relationship with the health system and are delighted we can help them make an impact in those communities by serving more people and expanding our donor base.”

“Rock River Valley Blood Center has been a valuable long-term partner with Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital, said Barbara Turner, Director of Laboratory Services, Marcyhealth. “We are pleased to expand that partnership to our Walworth, Harvard and Janesville hospitals. Working with a local community blood center is advantageous in that they truly gear their operations to serve our communities. We have great confidence that this relationship will insure adequate blood supply for our patients.”

With the three additional hospitals, the blood center will now need to see 800 donors per week to meet the demand for blood and blood products. Individuals can donate whole blood every 56 days (eight weeks), and their donations help meet local needs first, providing life-saving blood to neighbors, family, and friends.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.