Rock River Robotics hosts 9th annual competition

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Robots take over part of downtown Rockford for the 9th annual Rock River Robotics competition.

The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. This year the event was held outdoors at the City Market Pavilion. 18 teams from Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin brought their machines to the Forest City in hopes of taking home the gold.

“These kids haven’t gotten to drive these robots in competition for a year and a half because they were built in 2020 and then they’ve been parked, so everyone is glad to be running their machines and playing robots,” said Rock River Robotics Co-Chair Karen Hill.

