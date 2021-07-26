Residents attend performance to help raise money for Wesley Willow’s Samaritan fund

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Medical bills can add up fast, but one local assisted living facility is trying to help its patients and their families offset some of those costs by fundraising through the performing arts.

Wesley Willows hosted its 49th annual Box Office Benefit at Starlight Theatre. People could come out and see the performance of ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.’ The event goes towards the assisted living facility’s Good Samaritan Fund with ensures residents can continue to receive care if payment becomes a struggle.

