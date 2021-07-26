Motorcyclist, 32, in stable condition after crash in Rockford Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old man driving a motorcycle and another motorist were injured after a crash in Rockford on Friday.

On Friday, July 23, at approximately 5 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the intersection of Rockton Avenue and Acorn Street for a motorcycle crash. The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to a local hospital, and is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The driver of the car was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed before it crashed into the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.