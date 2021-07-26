Midway Village hosts Educator Appreciation Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After many teachers had a tough 2020, Midway Village in Rockford says thank you by hosting Educator Appreciation Day.

Teachers and their families were able to come check out the museum on Sunday for free, take part in guided tours and make a vintage craft. Educator at the museum Caitlin Treece says this event can be a good change of pace for teachers.

“It’s really nice you know we work really hard with the school district to make sure that we have everything that they need, but this time we can give something back and its nice and relaxing and for them and their families rather them and their students,” said Treece.

