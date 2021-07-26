Advertisement

Midway Village hosts Educator Appreciation Day

After many teachers had a tough 2020, Midway Village in Rockford says thank you by hosting...
After many teachers had a tough 2020, Midway Village in Rockford says thank you by hosting Educator Appreciation Day.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After many teachers had a tough 2020, Midway Village in Rockford says thank you by hosting Educator Appreciation Day.

Teachers and their families were able to come check out the museum on Sunday for free, take part in guided tours and make a vintage craft. Educator at the museum Caitlin Treece says this event can be a good change of pace for teachers.

“It’s really nice you know we work really hard with the school district to make sure that we have everything that they need, but this time we can give something back and its nice and relaxing and for them and their families rather them and their students,” said Treece.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Rockford man sentenced for setting church on fire
Rockford man sentenced for setting church on fire
Rockford Police have arrested Javaughn Cooper, 30, as the suspect in a hit and run which...
Man charged after boy killed, girl critically injured in Rockford hit and run accident
After hit and run kills 4-year-old boy, neighbors say they need change.
Rockford residents plea for safer intersection after fatal accident
Two-vehicle crash
Car accident in Rockford sends at least one person to hospital

Latest News

Robots take over part of downtown Rockford for the 9th annual Rock River Robotics competition.
Rock River Robotics hosts 9th annual competition
ROUND 2
Baker keeps momentum in City Classic, Rhymer falls down leaderboard
Together we can end gun violence.
Pastor holds gun violence vigil after shooting near his church
Heat and haze are to stick around, with humidity eventually joining the party.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 7/25/2021