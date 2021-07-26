Man shot in hand Thursday night, Rockford police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old man was shot in the hand in Rockford on Thursday, July 22.

At approximately 11 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to a local hospital for a report of a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the hand. The 20-year-old victim said that as he was walking in the 3200 block of Elm Street, a suspect he described as a Black male, pointed a handgun at him and told him to empty his pockets, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim said that he was shot when he tried to grab the suspect’s weapon. He was treated and released for his non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

