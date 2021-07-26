Man, 36, found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault from 2018

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old man was found guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault from 2018 in Winnebago County.

Joshua Henson was found guilty of the three counts after a bench trial before Judge Brendan Maher. Henson was charged in 2018 with multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 over a period of months in Loves Park and Rockford, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The case is pending a sentencing date and is set for status on Sept. 2. in Courtroom D.

The Loves Park Police Department and the Rockford City Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Kirstin Krivanec handled the prosecution.

