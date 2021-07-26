Local motorcycle club puts on fun day for families with special needs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a Sunday fun day for many families in the Stateline as the women of the Love and Loyalty Motorcycle Club hosted a fun day at the UW Health Sports Factory for children and adults with special needs.

The event was sponsored by the Rockford Park District and offered people food, a chance to play wheelchair basketball and enjoy a petting zoo.

