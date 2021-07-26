Links for Rockford police, fire chief virtual forums released

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire and Police Commission released the links for the upcoming virtual forums for finalists for police chief and fire chief on Monday.

The redacted resumes provided by the commission have been hyperlinked below.

Rockford Police Chief Finalists:

Rockford Fire Chief Finalists:

The public can hear from the finalists at upcoming Virtual Question and Answer forums. The police finalists will be on Wednesday, July 28 at 5 p.m. and the fire finalists on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.

Rockford Police Department - Police Chief Virtual Forum

July 28 at 5 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85889240103?pwd=TDNLNEhBekM1Q0NkK2VuUkVxMmNYdz09

Meeting ID: 858 8924 0103

Passcode: 868163

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,85889240103# US (Chicago)

+19292056099,,85889240103# US (New York)

Rockford Fire Department - Fire Chief Virtual Forum

Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88387145018?pwd=akFIclhGeFNPK2FqaTNVL1BQbG5Fdz09

Meeting ID: 883 8714 5018

Passcode: 323756

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,88387145018# US (Chicago)

+13017158592,,88387145018# US ( Washington DC )

