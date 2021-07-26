Janesville woman arrested after 6th OWI, police pursuit

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WIFR) - A Janesville woman is in custody after a traffic stop lead to a pursuit, and the driver was found to be operating while intoxicated, her 6th such charge.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, Janesville police were called to the scene of a possible hit and run, and saw an unrelated vehicle leaking fluid on the road. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however the suspect vehicle sped away. After a pursuit through a trailer park, officers were able to box the car in and end the chase.

Janesville police identified the woman as Alexandra Kjell from Janesville, who had 5 prior OWI convictions. After detecting alcohol on Kjell’s breath, police conducted a sobriety test, leading to a 6th OWI arrest for Kjell. She is being held in the Rock County Jail for OWI 6th offense, kleeing/eluding an officer, operating after revocation, operation without interlock device, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

