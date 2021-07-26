Advertisement

Janesville woman arrested after 6th OWI, police pursuit

Vehicle was seen after investigating a hit and un unrelated to Kjell’s vehicle
Police DUI Nigh Time Checkpoint. Police Cruiser Lights Closeup Photo.
Police DUI Nigh Time Checkpoint. Police Cruiser Lights Closeup Photo.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WIFR) - A Janesville woman is in custody after a traffic stop lead to a pursuit, and the driver was found to be operating while intoxicated, her 6th such charge.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, Janesville police were called to the scene of a possible hit and run, and saw an unrelated vehicle leaking fluid on the road. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however the suspect vehicle sped away. After a pursuit through a trailer park, officers were able to box the car in and end the chase.

Janesville police identified the woman as Alexandra Kjell from Janesville, who had 5 prior OWI convictions. After detecting alcohol on Kjell’s breath, police conducted a sobriety test, leading to a 6th OWI arrest for Kjell. She is being held in the Rock County Jail for OWI 6th offense, kleeing/eluding an officer, operating after revocation, operation without interlock device, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

