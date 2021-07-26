Advertisement

Helping the homeless keep cool during the intense heat

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - As the Stateline battles a stretch of scorching temperatures, area organizations prepare to help the homeless keep cool.

“With the heat you can only do so much to cool down when you’re outside in those temperatures,” said Rockford Rescue Mission Marketing and Communications Director Abby Finley.

Finley says her team has water, food and a change of clothes on hand for those who may need it.

“When you’re homeless and you’re hurting and you’re hungry you don’t have all of the things you need at your fingertips,” said Finley.

The Freeport Area Church Cooperation will also serve as a site for people to keep cool. Executive Director Amy Korte says the facility will be open Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. If you’re wanting to come in and have a meal she encourages you to call 815-233-0435 ahead of time.

Finley says the mission will not be open as a public cooling center because of the pandemic, but staff will try to help anyone who walks through the door.

“It’s so important to us because we want to be able to help these individuals as best as we possibly can and to have that water and to have the clothing and the food is that first step into helping that individual,” said Finley.

