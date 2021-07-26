Hazy, hot spell to continue, humidity tolerable for now

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re officially just over a month into Summer, but it’s no secret we’ve been scorching for quite some time. Though Sunday was considerably less humid than Saturday, it remained hot across the Stateline, with temperatures flirting with, reaching, or, in some locales, exceeding the 90° benchmark.

Temperatures Sunday reached the 90s over a good chunk of the area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In Rockford, the 92° high temperature Sunday marks the 20th time in 2021 to record a 90°+ high temperature. It’s also now the fifth time this year in which we’ve logged at least three 90° high temperatures in succession. This most recent dose of heat’s not finished its residency here, that’s for sure. With 90s likely to occur with a fair amount of ease Monday, we’ll tie the normal amount of 90s we see here in an entire calendar year, with still the remainder of July, all of August, and September still ahead of us. What’s more, with 90°+ readings a very high likelihood to occur through Wednesday, we’re on track to tie our longest 90°+ stretch of the year!

We've now logged 20 days of 90° temperatures as of Sunday, and now five stretches of at least three straight days of 90s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though not as thick as it’s been in previous days, smoke’s presence in the skies above remains a notable element to our weather. Thin concentrations of smoke remain likely to occur Monday, with slightly thicker concentrations potentially on the horizon Tuesday. Temperatures are likely to inch up a degree or so by the day, despite the smoky haze likely to filter at least some of the sun. If there’s been a bit of a silver lining, it’s that Sunday’s 90s occurred within a much less humid atmosphere, thanks to northwesterly winds that funneled in behind Saturday night’s cold frontal passage. That said, the break won’t last forever. Humidity will be on the upswing in the days ahead, with Wednesday likely to be the most hottest and most oppressive of the bunch.

Hazy, hot, and increasingly humid conditions are likely for at least the next few days/ (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Examining the finer details of our short-term forecast is quite straightforward. Monday’s likely to be another sunny one from start to finish. Only a modest sprinkling of clouds is expected during the afternoon hours, at best. With high pressure settled in directly overhead, expect very light, if not calm winds for much of the day. This should keep humidity at tolerable levels, though ever so slightly elevated compared to Sunday.

Bright sun will prevail again on Monday, though with very light winds in place, humidity won't be much of a concern. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to feature a strengthening west southwesterly wind, which should allow temperatures and humidity levels to both take another step upward.

Plenty of sun and a more organized southwesterly wind should allow for even more warming to occur Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come late Tuesday afternoon or very early Tuesday evening, there may be JUST enough energy in the atmosphere, thanks to the slightly higher temperatures and moisture, that a few very isolated clusters of showers or storms may blossom, covering up to 10% of the area.

There may be just enough moisture to foster a few storms late in the afternoon or very early Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

T-storm chances will grow considerably as we go into Wednesday, particularly in the latter stages of the day, as temperatures and humidity levels peak ahead of a cold front. We’ll need to watch closely for a few feisty thunderstorms to develop late in the afternoon or early in the evening. Following the cold front’s passage Wednesday night, temperatures and humidity values will retreat to more tolerable levels, though still above normal by late July standards.

We'll see a rather quick return to more humid conditions as the week goes on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

