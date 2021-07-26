GOP Chair not confident in Kinzinger on Jan. 6. committee

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Republican Chair Eli Nicolosi said he’s not happy about the appointment of 16th District Congressman Adam Kinzinger to the Jan. 6 committee.

Nicolosi said Kinzinger came into office with a lot of hope, conservative values and support from the community, but feels the Illinois Congressperson’s decisions lately have alienated other Republicans.

Nicolosi said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi completely bypassed Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, calling it a witch hunt against former President Donald Trump.

