Advertisement

GOP Chair not confident in Kinzinger on Jan. 6. committee

Nicolosi said the Illinois Congressperson’s decisions lately have alienated other Republicans.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Republican Chair Eli Nicolosi said he’s not happy about the appointment of 16th District Congressman Adam Kinzinger to the Jan. 6 committee.

Nicolosi said Kinzinger came into office with a lot of hope, conservative values and support from the community, but feels the Illinois Congressperson’s decisions lately have alienated other Republicans.

Nicolosi said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi completely bypassed Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, calling it a witch hunt against former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
On July 22, 2021, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2...
Rockford man is arrested on ten counts of child pornography charges
Two-vehicle crash
Car accident in Rockford sends at least one person to hospital
Street dance
Cherry Valley leaders cancel annual street dance event
Plane Crash graphic
Police respond to plane crash in Whiteside County

Latest News

As the Stateline battles a stretch of scorching temperatures, area organizations prepare to...
Helping the homeless keep cool during the intense heat
In the Forest City, schools like Rockford University are offering programs designed to help...
Adult higher education being offered in Rockford
Belvidere Adult Day Program
Belvidere man uses personal experience to help others
A house fire early Sunday morning displaces one person.
Army veteran deployed after 9/11 loses home in Elm Street fire