Early morning shots fired incident leads to arrest in Janesville

Eyewitnesses helped police find a suspect
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WIFR) - A Janesville man has been arrested in connection to an early morning shots fired incident on Saturday.

Just before 5 a.m., Janesville police arrived to the 2300 block of Center Avenue after shots were fired. Upon arrival, no suspects were in the immediate vicinity of the area.

Eyewitnesses told the police about two men shooting into an open field off of a house porch. After a quick search, police were able to locate 22-year-old Gerson Antonio-Grenedo Rivera-Flores of Janesville. He was arrested for intoxicated use of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

At this time no one has been reported to be injured and there was no property damaged. This incident remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Detective Bureau.

