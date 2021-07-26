Dixon to host tri-state signing competition in Sept.

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Dixon Historic Theatre announced it first major singing competition, scheduled to being Sept. 3.

The 1922 classical revival theatre is having its Grand Re-Opening Labor Day weekend, featuring The Phantom of the Opera’s Franc D’Ambrosio with orchestra on Saturday, Sept. 4. As part of his visit to Dixon, on Friday, Sept. 3, D’Ambrosio will conduct one of his master classes including a talent search for a pair of young singers to perform with him on stage the next day at 114 S. Galena Ave.

Singers aged 18 to 35 in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa may apply to qualify for this opportunity to work one-on-one with one of the greats of Broadway. Six semi-finalists will be chosen by a panel of professional adjudicators to participate in the finals on Sept. 3. From these, D’Ambrosio will choose two winners to perform the roles of Christine and Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera duet “All I Ask of You” for the Sept. 4 performance.

The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. The Sept. 3rd master class and talent search finals will be open to the public free of charge.

Further information, as well as links to submit applications and purchase tickets, can be found at the Dixon Theatre website.

Sept. 3rd at 5 p.m. — Master class and talent search finals

Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. — Franc D’Ambrosio’s Broadway: Songs From The Great White Way

D’Ambrosio has conducted his acclaimed master classes throughout the U.S. and Europe, sharing intimate experiences from his career entertaining audiences from Broadway to Hollywood and beyond, with music and drama students of all ages. In addition to working one-on-one with each participant, D’Ambrosio will share personal stories and advice for pursuing a career in the theatre, while imparting his own special brand of passion, wisdom and inspiration for students to draw upon, according to The Dixon Theatre.

Main Office Phone: (779) 250-9951

Box Office Phone: (815) 508-6324

Email: dixontheatre@gmail.com

Email questions concerning the application process: competition.thedixon@gmail.com

