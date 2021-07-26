Advertisement

Community makes donations for family who lost 4-year-old boy in Rockford hit-and-run

The fundraiser has earned $3,280 of the $5K goal.
After 4-year-old Darnell Brown Jr. was killed following a hit-and-run in Rockford on July 22, a...
After 4-year-old Darnell Brown Jr. was killed following a hit-and-run in Rockford on July 22, a GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by his Godfather, Ted Cornell.(GoFundMe, Ted Cornell)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 4-year-old Darnell Brown Jr. was killed following a hit-and-run in Rockford on July 22, a GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by his Godfather, Ted Cornell.

“DJ was a very energetic and smart young boy, who would just talk your ear off with ideas, far too complex and advanced for a 4-year-old to comprehend,” Cornell wrote on the GoFundMe. “He loved playing with his older sister, Shania and infant brother Tristian and we are all affected by his loss of life.”

Cornell says he has permission from parents Darnell Sr. and Trishia Brown to organize this fundraiser. To view the GoFundMe, visit here. The fundraiser has earned $3,280 of the $5,000 goal as of 11:35 a.m.

Thirty-year-old Javaughn Cooper was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. A 10-year-old girl remains in critical condition following the crash.

