City of Rockford: Homeless encampment was ‘increasingly dangerous’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford said they closed a homeless encampment that had developed by Railroad Avenue because it was becoming “increasingly dangerous.”

The city of Rockford released a statement about the decision to close the encampment.

“The city of Rockford recently closed this encampment, not simply because there were homeless people there, but because the encampment was becoming increasingly dangerous,” leaders said.

City officials say many of the residents at the encampment were already working with the city health and human services staff to get housed and were given a written notice two weeks prior to the closure.

“In addition, we know that there are many concerns regarding the increased number of panhandlers. Our outreach team has made contact with almost all of the panhandlers. When we find panhandlers who are homeless, we offer them housing services. However, the majority of the panhandlers that we have encountered have a place to live and are using panhandling as a way to supplement their incomes,” the city said in their statement.

