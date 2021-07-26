Beloit arrested on gun possession, drug charges, had prior felony charges
Vance also arrested for biting an officer and causing harm to a police animal
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WIFR) - A Beloit man is in custody after a traffic stop leads to a fight with police officers.
Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Janesville police stopped a car who had one tail light out. After identifying the man as 26 year old Marquise Vance, a felon currently on parole, K-9 officers were dispatched to search the car. Vance fled the scene on foot, but was quickly detained by K-9 Fred. Vance at that time proceeded to bite and officer.
In searching the vehicle, police found 2 loaded handguns, and extended magazine, as well as illegally possessed pills and fentanyl. He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.