Beloit arrested on gun possession, drug charges, had prior felony charges

Vance also arrested for biting an officer and causing harm to a police animal
Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WIFR) - A Beloit man is in custody after a traffic stop leads to a fight with police officers.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Janesville police stopped a car who had one tail light out. After identifying the man as 26 year old Marquise Vance, a felon currently on parole, K-9 officers were dispatched to search the car. Vance fled the scene on foot, but was quickly detained by K-9 Fred. Vance at that time proceeded to bite and officer.

In searching the vehicle, police found 2 loaded handguns, and extended magazine, as well as illegally possessed pills and fentanyl. He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.

