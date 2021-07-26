Baker keeps momentum in City Classic, Rhymer falls down leaderboard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greater Rockford Men’s and Women’s Classic moved to Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club for round two of the tournament.

Round one saw a log-jam develop at the top of the leaderboard, leaving TJ Baker and Cody Rhymer tied for first on the men’s leaderboard. While Ella Greenberg and Megan Thiravong led on the women’s side.

To end the first weekend of festivities TJ Baker kept his ball rolling into the cup, Baker birdied back-to-back holes on the front and never looked back, shooting a 71 in round 2 to take a three-shot lead.

Below are unofficial results.

Men’s leaderboard

1. TJ Baker - 140

T2. Troy McNulty - 143

T2. Ryan Arnold - 143

4. Garret Ralston - 144

5. Matthew LaMarca - 145

The Women’s City Classic entered match play in round two. Ella Greenberg, Hui Chong Dofflemeyer, Kayla Sayyalinh, and Megan Thiravong all advanced in the championship flight.

The third round will be played on July 31 at Sandy Hollow Golf Course. The final round will be played on August 1 at Aldeen Golf Course.

