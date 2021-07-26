Advertisement

Army veteran deployed after 9/11 loses home in Elm Street fire

Firefighters say around 2:30 a.m. they were called to 3312 Elm St. for reports of a residential structure fire with a person possibly trapped inside.
A house fire early Sunday morning displaces one person.
A house fire early Sunday morning displaces one person.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser was made online to help a man displaced by a house fire in Rockford on Sunday.

Chad K., an Army veteran deployed overseas after 9/11, lost his home due to the house fire early Sunday morning in Rockford.

Firefighters say around 2:30 a.m. they were called to 3312 Elm St. for reports of a residential structure fire with a person possibly trapped inside. Once on scene, fire crews say they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

The resident was found safely outside according to officials. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The Red Cross was called in to assist.

“[Chad] has lost absolutely everything to the fire and is left with only himself and his pet dog. With learning that he will receive no insurance or prospects of assistance going forward, we plead for any support that can be provided to him to help restore even a small semblance of hope going forward during his tragic time. Please consider supporting a military veteran and our good neighbor for his uncertain and difficult road ahead,” neighbor Kristina Martinez said in the GoFundMe she created.

