Aerial speed enforcement to begin in Rock Co., 5 other counties

A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) officers will fly over state highways in airplanes this week in an attempt to detect speeding and aggressive driving.

WSP’s Ariel Support Unit is scheduled to conduct aerial speed enforcement in six Wisconsin counties: Rock, Waukesha, Trempealeau, Eau Claire, Marathon and Dunn.

It is much easier to spot traffic violations from the air, WisDOT said. When a pilot observes a violation, they tell ground-based units who will then initiate a traffic stop.

Weather permitting, pilots will patrol:

Tuesday, July 27

Waukesha County - I-94

Rock County - I-39/90

Wednesday, July 28

Trempealeau County - I-94

Thursday, July 29

Eau Claire County - I-94

Saturday July 31

Marathon County - US-51

Dunn County - I-94

WSP’s goal is to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

