Rockton couple brings lost kitten to safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When most people were celebrating Independence Day the evening of July 3, Betsy and Rob Avery stopped to help a furry friend.

“We really didn’t have a clue what to do,” said Rob Avery.

The couple was on their way home from dinner when they decided to take the scenic route through the Hononegah Forest Preserve.

“We see four or five people standing around the tree behind us, and they were all kind of looking straight up,” said Avery.

Curious to find out why, they stopped at the tree on their way out.

“As soon as we opened the doors we heard kind of a constant meowing,” said Avery. “So we looked up, and it wasn’t too hard to spot this little black and white kitten.”

He said the kitten was nearly to the top of three. As the sun was going down quickly, the couple knew they couldn’t leave him to fend for himself. Because it was a holiday weekend, they couldn’t get ahold of animal control or rescue.

“I’d been sort of praying at that point, because I knew there was nothing we were going to be able to do to help it, and that just felt horrible,” said Betsy Avery. “Please let this cat make it down safely and the next thing we know it falls from the tree.”

To their surprise, the one month old kitten landed, shook off the leaves and walked away. Betsy and Rob Avery took care of the kitten who they named Timber for one night until a friend who had experience rescuing cared for him.

The following Tuesday they brought Timber to Winnebago Animal Services, where he’s still waiting to be adopted.

