Rockford man is arrested on ten counts of child pornography charges

Illinois State Police arrested 32-year-old Khanh Ha after executing a search warrant on Thursday
On July 22, 2021, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 officials arrested Khanh M. Ha, a 32-year-old male of Rockford, IL, for 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony).(Illinois State Police)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One, Rockford man faces almost a dozen counts of child pornography charges.

Illinois State Police executed a search warrant on Thursday for a home in the 300 block of Karl Court in Rockford. First responders arrested 32-year-old Khanh Ha for ten counts of possession of child pornography.

He currently sits at the Winnebago County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, said police officers.

