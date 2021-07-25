Rockford man is arrested on ten counts of child pornography charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One, Rockford man faces almost a dozen counts of child pornography charges.

Illinois State Police executed a search warrant on Thursday for a home in the 300 block of Karl Court in Rockford. First responders arrested 32-year-old Khanh Ha for ten counts of possession of child pornography.

He currently sits at the Winnebago County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, said police officers.

