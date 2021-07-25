Advertisement

Police respond to plane crash in Whiteside County

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are safe after their plane goes down in Whiteside County.

Illinois State Police say on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. troopers parked on I-88 at Milepost 42 observed a plane flying very low and saw it continue to descend eventually crashing into a field near East Thome and Calhoun Drive south of Rock Falls. The troopers found the Cessna 150 and say the 60-year-old pilot Daniel Gryder and 42-year-old passenger Matthew Mansell were not hurt.

Illinois State Police along with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

