The Men’s & Women’s Golf Classic tees off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was day 1 of the Men’s and Women’s Golf Classic hosted by Ingersoll Golf Course. Although a brutally hot day, 96 golfers came out bright and early for the Classic.

Participants include TJ Baker, the two-time Aldeen Cup winner and Cody Rhymer, the Winnebago County Amateur winner. Runner up Chris Beto also joined the Classic teeing off with Rhymer’s twin brother, Kyle.

Results aren’t posted for round one but will be updated on Ingersoll Golf Course’s website throughout the Classic.

The first tee-off starts at 11:50 a.m. tomorrow.

Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic

July 24-25; July 31 – August 1, 2021

Women’s Classic Tournament

July 24-25; July 31 – August 1, 2021

