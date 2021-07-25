Kicking the brutal humidity to the curb for now, heat streak to continue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While a few spots did see some quick downpours early Saturday afternoon, most of the severe storms remained south and east of Rockford just as forecast. But today felt like the hottest day of the summer with many spots having heat index values surpassing 100 degrees. If you’re a fan of the heat but not the humidity, you will like the forecast.

At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the Chicago Rockford International Airport recorded a temperature of 93 degrees and a dew point of 74 degrees. When you put those together and calculate the heat index (I.E. how it really feels outside), the Forest City had a peak heat index of 103 degrees. Many other locales had heat indices in similar territory throughout Saturday afternoon.

While the peak heat index was about 20 minutes before the screen grab of this graphic, heat indices near or above 100 degrees continued for many locales. (Ethan Rosuck)

Luckily soon those will be a thing of the past with a cold front that has passed through the Stateline. As it was on the approach to Northern Illinois, many spots did receive some quick downpours with some lightning earlier today with some severe storms off in Chicagoland. Now that a drier air mass is moving in, we can say goodbye to the moist humidity levels and hello to a drier air mass with northwest winds.

We're temporarily getting rid of the high humidity levels starting on Sunday with more of a dry air mass on its way, (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After Saturday's cold front, expect a break from the mugginess until the middle of the week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect more of a dry heat for Sunday and into the early portions of next week with temperatures remaining in the lower 90s gradually getting to the mid-90s by the middle of the week. Sunny skies will also be around Sunday through Tuesday so be sure to have sunscreen handy if you’ll be spending lots of time outside.

Sunny or mostly sunny skies are forecast through the beginning of the week before more clouds and small rain chances return. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The higher humidity levels will return to the forecast by Wednesday along with the clouds and rain chances. Wednesday night and Thursday are the only days in the next week that have rain chances for now. Unfortunately, as most of the Stateline remains under a drought, expect that to continue with very few widespread and beneficial rain chances in the near forecast.

Expect another dry pattern until more rain chances during the middle of the week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Not much in the way of widespread and beneficial rain is on the way over the next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In the longer range, you can expect a return to high temperatures in the 80s by late next week and lower 80s potentially down the line for some relief from the heat. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

