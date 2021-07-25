House fire in Rockford displaces one resident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire early Sunday morning displaces one person.

Firefighters say around 2:30 a.m. they were called to 3312 Elm St. for reports of a residential structure fire with a person possibly trapped inside. Once on scene, fire crews say they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. The resident was found safely outside according to officials.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The Red Cross was called in to assist the resident. The Rockford Fire Department reminds residents to test and check their smoke detectors.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.