Advertisement

House fire in Rockford displaces one resident

A house fire early Sunday morning displaces one person.
A house fire early Sunday morning displaces one person.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire early Sunday morning displaces one person.

Firefighters say around 2:30 a.m. they were called to 3312 Elm St. for reports of a residential structure fire with a person possibly trapped inside. Once on scene, fire crews say they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. The resident was found safely outside according to officials.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The Red Cross was called in to assist the resident. The Rockford Fire Department reminds residents to test and check their smoke detectors.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man sentenced for setting church on fire
Rockford man sentenced for setting church on fire
Rockford Police have arrested Javaughn Cooper, 30, as the suspect in a hit and run which...
Man charged after boy killed, girl critically injured in Rockford hit and run accident
After hit and run kills 4-year-old boy, neighbors say they need change.
Rockford residents plea for safer intersection after fatal accident
Two-vehicle crash
Car accident in Rockford sends at least one person to hospital
Rockford police are investigating a crash in Rockford on Friday night.
Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries from crash in Rockford Friday

Latest News

Plane Crash graphic
Police respond to plane crash in Whiteside County
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the...
Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee
Chow Down Food Truck Festival
Gun Violence Rally Rockford
Group raises awareness against gun violence in Rockford