Group raises awareness against gun violence in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local group works to gain the wind beneath its wings to raise awareness against gun violence in Rockford.

Tyler Kreeter organized a rally Saturday and was joined by Anita Smith who lost her son Jaz Smith after he was shot and later killed in Rockford last month. She tells 23 News that Kreeter reached out to her on Facebook.

She says she didn’t hesitate to come and support the goal to reduce gun violence in the area. “I don’t know where the Lord is going to take me to handle this. I know I’ve got to do something with it. I can’t just lay in my bed and cry every day all day. And, you know it would be nice to get family support, church support, community support,” Smith says.

