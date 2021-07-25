Advertisement

Girl Scouts participate in outdoor art day in Belvidere Saturday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Girl Scouts in Belvidere brave the hot and humid temperatures Saturday to get outdoors and get some painting done.

This activity focuses on getting the girls outside for some fresh air and to unplug so they can create outdoor art. The girls created a variety of projects like nature impressions, dream catchers, Macrame and even jewelry.

Member Support Specialist Michele Doonan says the girls are actually required to work with the artist who was on the scene to learn more about art and its significance to society and culture.

Doonan says, “These are the things you’re going to find in nature so what would you do with making a wind chime? What can you use in nature to possibly make music? What is in nature that you can make into art?”

