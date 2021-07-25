Dozens fill their bellies at food truck festival in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of community members fill their empty bellies Saturday afteroon, chowing down at a food truck festival in Rockford.

Ashleen Santana owns one of the food trucks catering the event on east state street this afternoon. It’s called Encantas Boricuas. Santana said a lot of the caterers Saturday are Puerto Rican -- and they served up some authentic, ethnic dishes for people to enjoy. Santana said it’s exciting to expose people in the Rockford community to food they’ve maybe never tried.

“I like to change, so other people who don’t know about us, find out about us. I really want to change the area with this... it’s not good to stay in one place all the time. So I enjoy being in festivals and all that kind of stuff so people can see us and find out about us,” said Santana.

