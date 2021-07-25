Cherry Valley leaders cancel annual street dance event
The event is postponed after severe weather threats
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you were planning to get your groove on from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Cherry Valley, leaders said to save your moves for another night.
Severe storms potentially rolling through the Rockford region pose enough of a threat for leaders to postpone for a later date. They assure the community once a new date is picked out, Cherry Valley’s community Facebook page will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.