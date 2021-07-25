Center for Hope in Rockford hosts Super Shredder Day event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) in partnership with state Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, and Barbara Olson Center for Hope will host their annual Super Shredder Day on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.

“This is a tremendous chance for community members to bring documents such as old bank statements, tax returns, bills, receipts, credit card applications and out of date medical records for safe and secure shredding,” said West. “However, Super Shredder Day is also about connecting our community with recycling opportunities. We must all do our part and contribute to a healthier, less polluted environment.”

Documents will only be accepted in cardboard boxes such as banker boxes only (no plastic or other containers) and a limit of two boxes will be accepted. This is for residential shredding only (no commercial shredding). Shredding will only be accepted until the trucks reach capacity.

