Car accident in Rockford sends at least one person to hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least one person is transported to a local hospital after two cars collided in Rockford late Saturday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Sandy Hollow Road and Eleventh Street. Extrication was required, and 23 news is told at least one person was sent to the hospital for injuries.

Cars traveling northbound were delayed amid the crash.

This is a developing story.

