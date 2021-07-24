FIRST ALERT: Heat settles in this weekend with a few storms possible Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The heat is on and in full force just in time for the weekend. For the fifth time in July, Rockford hit 90 degrees for a high temperature. However with dew points near 70 degrees, it felt much more humid and tropical outside. This will continue into the weekend, as Saturday also calls for a chance for severe storms.

Ahead of a cold front that will move through on Saturday, hot and humid conditions are expected. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Whiteside County and places south and east towards the Quad Cities. It’s areas south and west of Rockford that have the higher potential Saturday to see heat index values near 100 degrees. However, the entire region will still deal with sweltering heat and humidity on Saturday.

Hot and humid conditions are expected on Saturday, with dangerous heat index values near 100 degrees. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heat exhaustion is something to be mindful of in these times if you plan on having prolonged times outside and in the sun Saturday. Take frequent breaks, wear sunscreen and drink lots of water throughout the day Saturday.

Seek air conditioning and drink plenty of water through Saturday! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front Saturday afternoon and evening. It will depend on if we can break into sunshine after the first line of dying showers move through in the morning. If we do, the severe threat goes up. Currently, the Stateline is evenly split along the I-39 corridor with areas east in a Slight Risk and areas west in a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

The primary threat with these storms will be damaging winds and torrential rain, though locally large hail is also possible. Have multiple ways to receive warnings on Saturday, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

Mostly clear skies and less humid conditions will follow the cold front on Sunday and Monday with sunshine continuing both days. As humidity returns towards mid-week, renewed slight thunderstorm chances also return beginning Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise expect the heat and humidity through Saturday with the 90s continuing through the middle of next week.

